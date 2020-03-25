Namibia: Namwater Reassures On Safety of Keetmans Water

24 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

KEETMANSHOOP residents have complained that they have been forced to drink murky and foul-smelling water since last week, which they say increases the risk of them contracting water-borne diseases.

A concerned group complained at press conference held at the town yesterday that some of them have fallen sick after drinking the water.

"Drinking the water is a health risk, although NamWater says there is nothing to worry [about] as the water is safe to drink," a fuming concerned group leader Desmond Tjipanga said.

"Amid the current outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Keetmanshoop residents' health is at risk because of the contaminated water they drink," he added. NamWater blamed compounds from algae growing in the Naute Dam, which supplies Keetmanshoop with water, for the strange smell and taste of tap water at the town.

But the bulk water supplier assured residents there is nothing to be worried about as the water is safe to drink.

NamWater regional manager Andries Kok yesterday said algae grow in water bodies when the water is warm and enriched with nutrients - phosphorus or nitrogen. He said these nutrients originate from discharges containing among other detergents, fertilisers, sewage and aquatic waste, as well as natural enrichment caused by climate change.

According to Kok, the taste and odour in the water are attributed to geosmin and 2-methylisoborneol (2MIB) that are produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.

"Although they are harmless, the compounds are challenging to remove through conventional surface water treatment processes and not noticeable at very low levels - parts per trillion," he explained. While most people consuming the water complain of a musty or earthy odour, said Kok, it does not pose a health threat and is safe for cooking, laundry and bathing. But many residents find it to be unappetising, he added.

He said the combination of high iron or manganese, together with algae in the water, makes it extremely difficult to get rid of everything. However, Kok assured residents that the bulk water supplier is testing and making improvements on a continuous basis to eliminate the problem.

He stressed that bacterial tests are conducted on a weekly basis to ensure water continues being safe to drink.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.