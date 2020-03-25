Namibia: Namwater Reassures On Safety of Keetmans Water

KEETMANSHOOP residents have complained that they have been forced to drink murky and foul-smelling water since last week, which they say increases the risk of them contracting water-borne diseases.

A concerned group complained at press conference held at the town yesterday that some of them have fallen sick after drinking the water.

"Drinking the water is a health risk, although NamWater says there is nothing to worry [about] as the water is safe to drink," a fuming concerned group leader Desmond Tjipanga said.

"Amid the current outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Keetmanshoop residents' health is at risk because of the contaminated water they drink," he added. NamWater blamed compounds from algae growing in the Naute Dam, which supplies Keetmanshoop with water, for the strange smell and taste of tap water at the town.

But the bulk water supplier assured residents there is nothing to be worried about as the water is safe to drink.

NamWater regional manager Andries Kok yesterday said algae grow in water bodies when the water is warm and enriched with nutrients - phosphorus or nitrogen. He said these nutrients originate from discharges containing among other detergents, fertilisers, sewage and aquatic waste, as well as natural enrichment caused by climate change.

According to Kok, the taste and odour in the water are attributed to geosmin and 2-methylisoborneol (2MIB) that are produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.

"Although they are harmless, the compounds are challenging to remove through conventional surface water treatment processes and not noticeable at very low levels - parts per trillion," he explained. While most people consuming the water complain of a musty or earthy odour, said Kok, it does not pose a health threat and is safe for cooking, laundry and bathing. But many residents find it to be unappetising, he added.

He said the combination of high iron or manganese, together with algae in the water, makes it extremely difficult to get rid of everything. However, Kok assured residents that the bulk water supplier is testing and making improvements on a continuous basis to eliminate the problem.

He stressed that bacterial tests are conducted on a weekly basis to ensure water continues being safe to drink.