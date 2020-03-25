Malawi: Ex-BB Defender George Nyirenda Joins Ntopwa

Former Nyasa Big Bullets defender George Nyirenda has joined Ntopwa Football Club.

The development comes months after he parted ways with his Namibian Club the United Africa Tigers.

Upon his return back home, the dread rocked centre back signed a short term deal with Mighty Tigers towards the end of the 2019 soccer season.

Nyirenda said he is happy to have landed at Ntopwa who are in their second season in the elite TNM Super League.

"I am excited that I have joined Ntopwa FC,the type of football the team plays and the nature of the club will suit me," he said.

Nyirenda claim he still have the energy to play competitive football and that his experience will help the youthful side.

"I just want to show my fans that my legs are still fresh, the experience that I have will help the team to have a solid defence" Nyirenda said.

He further said he decided to join the team due to the good relationship he has with the team owner Isaac Jomo Osman during his hay days at Nyasa Big Bullets.

"The owner of the team Isaaac Jomo Osman reached my needs and my purpose, it's not an issue to do with money no but the relationship which has been there before when I was playing for Bullets F.C said former Nyasa Big Bullets defender,Goerge Nyirenda.

Nyirenda started his football career in Nkhotakota while playing for Dwangwa United. He later joined Nyasa Big Bullets before going abroad where he played for Caps United of Zimbabwe.