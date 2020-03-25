Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Postpones Central Committee Meeting

25 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Zanu PF has postponed this year's first Central Committee meeting which was scheduled for this week, as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking at the Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare this morning, Zanu PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa said the Central Committee meeting which has been scheduled for this week has been postponed until further notice.

"As you aware, our party constitution obligates us to meet as the Central Committee at least three times a year, in Ordinary Session. The practice is that our meetings are held at the end of every quarter. Hence, this Politburo meeting would ordinarily be followed by the Central Committee meeting. However, due to the prevailing circumstances and the measures we have put in place to avert the spread of Covid-19, the scheduled meetings of the Central Committee stands postponed until further notice," said the President.

He challenged the party leadership to lead by example in the fight against the spread of the pandemic. The Politburo meeting was held at the main hall instead of the usual boardroom to practice social distancing.

"As the party leadership we must lead by example by continuing to practice social distancing, it is in that spirit that we are holding this meeting in this hall as opposed to our usual venue," said President Mnangagwa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.