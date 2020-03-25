Zimbabwe: Military Lenses On Social Media Castigated

25 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Marshall Bwanya

Zimbabwe National Army commander Ezdai Chimonyo recently announced it was the military's obligation to monitor social media trends to weed out unruly elements peddling misinformation, inciting violence and civil disobedience.

Yet the Constitution prescribes the police as custodians to investigate any alleged cyber-criminal activities by civilians.

Civic society, law experts and analysts alarmed by the recent military's declaration highlighted how this was an unconstitutional measure engineered to infringe, citizens' rights to privacy, association and expression.

Media expert and human rights lawyer Chris Mhike bemoaned that the intrusion of the military in social media communications connotes the militarization of platforms of expression, a scenario that obviously compromises the freedom that should ideally be associated with speech.

Mhike emphasized that the military as an arm of the State's enforcement machinery prescribed in the Constitution had no place in the communication processes of civilians.

"Section 211 of the Constitution stipulates that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are the only lawful military forces in Zimbabwe whose function under Section 212 is to protect the nation, its people, its national security and interests and territorial integrity.

"There is presently no evidence to suggest that social media threatens the security or territorial integrity of Zimbabwe. If there should be any security-related problems on social media, there surely would be alternative, civil and more palatable mechanisms to deal with such problems.

"The military is ill-suited to manage (through monitoring) social media platforms. Such espionage activities violate the Constitutional requirement for the military to uphold the fundamental rights of citizens, specifically including free expression," he said.

Section 61 of the Constitution provides for freedom of expression, the military's ambitions to monitor social media gravely threatens that fundamental right.

The natural consequence to the threat of freedom of expression is the corrosion of Zimbabwe's status as a democratic society.

Citizens will innately be inhibited in their ability to freely communicate on social media and other related platforms.

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Blessing Gorejena highlighted that social media was a modern phenomenon being utilized by citizens to exercise constitutionally enshrined rights such as freedom of expression, association and privacy.

Gorejena argued that the military's endeavors to monitor social media were ill conceived unconstitutional motives bent to negate the core values of human rights.

"Having a militarised approach to such kind of processes to us negates the core values of human rights, rule of law and democracy.

"We have sufficient safeguards on how those freedoms must be exercised; of course we are supposed to respect the rights of others when exercising our freedoms.

"Whenever they are elements that seek to disrespect the rights of others, or disregard the rights of others and if it is deemed a criminal element then police must investigate and follow due process," she said.

Gorejena advised that if the military was aggrieved should utilize the due process to consult Constitutional court that adjudicates to that.

"So we are saying our bill of rights is very clear, if they are any violations then the responsible entities should approach our courts of the land and get direction from the courts.

"Otherwise Why have a unilateral approach to such kind of core fundamental elements that advances our ability to exercise our rights and enjoy our freedoms," she added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime since the 2018 August 1, military killings have always been suspicious and a bit paranoid with civilian activities on social media.

In January 2019, the government switched off internet connectivity in the face of violent protests.

Government argued that the shutdown was necessitated by security concerns; the High Court however, later on overturned the decision declaring it illegal.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), national director Tabani Moyo said the military's recent ambitions to monitor social media were both unconstitutional and pernicious attempts to invade civil space.

"The language of the uniformed forces threatening to undertake surveillance on quite sweeping statements to counter subversive materials is quite shocking.

"It marks of a hyena accusing its cub that it smelling like a goat to justify cannibalism against its own.

"Where there are challenges in cases pertaining to cyber security, data protection, and electronic transactions it is not the army's mandate to handle such issues. The army should be busy in the barracks rather than coming into civilian spaces," he said.

The police as the state arm responsible for dealing with civil issues the wake of the army's intentions to monitor social media have not declared being overwhelmed by cyber-crimes.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.