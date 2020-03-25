Namibia: Nudo Backs Muinjangue's Appointment

THE NATIONAL Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) has thrown its weight behind its president, Esther Muinjangue, who was appointed deputy health minister.

The party said Muinjangue is not joining a 'Swapo-government', but is rather accepting the position to serve the Namibian people.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Nudo national chairperson Elia Kandjii said the acceptance of the government position by Muinjangue was with the party's consent.

He stressed that the party president will not serve in any Swapo Party position, and remains Nudo president.

"Her academic background, deep knowledge and experience in the field of social welfare remain attributes that the state saw logic to use for public benefit. We thought logically, that by acceding to this offer, Nudo secured a platform to share its political ideology and advance its interest in the area of the given state mandate, it is left to us to appropriately capitalise on the deal," he said.

The national chairperson added that although the Nudo president is now part of the government, the party's position on genocide reparations and the land question is well known to all and that position has not changed, "neither will that position change just because our president has been nominated to serve as deputy minister in a Swapo-led government." Nudo secretary general Josef Kauandenge said Muinjangue's appointment as deputy minister will not render the party irrelevant, and the party will remain harsh in critising the government in parliament when necessary.

"As a party, when we went to the parliament, we had a manifesto. There are certain aspects in the manifesto that need to be articulated at the level of parliament and we would do so without fear or favour. We will debate issues on that floor, we will be harsh as much as we can, we will come up with alternatives, we will engage those on the floor of parliament and even the party president as a deputy minister," he said.