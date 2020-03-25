Namibia: Namib Mills Responds to Food Security Concerns Amid COVID-19

Namibia's grain and maize product manufacturer, Namib Mills said they have ensured that truck drivers crossing borders are following proper health precautions in order for the Company to continue keeping shelves well stocked during the lock-down in Namibia due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Namib Mills in a statement said as a food producing and distributing entity, they fully support the governments' actions in limiting the movement of people, adding at the same time they take cognisance of the fact that food is critical in combating any disease.

"We supply basic and critical food to millions and are working hard to keep our employees safe and ensuring they can perform their duties to the consumers by remaining calm and being responsible.

Management is working to ensure risks are mitigated and are monitoring the situation very closely. We have also activated a daily task-team to ensure mission critical areas are performing and there are backup plans in place," Namib Mills said.

The company said while they do not condone increasing margins during the current time, should input costs increase, prices will increase in the same way.

A concern currently is the decrease of the Namibian Dollar (currently 17.47, more than a 20% decrease in value over the last 14 days) which can lead to raw material price increases.