Namibia: Namib Mills Responds to Food Security Concerns Amid COVID-19

25 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia's grain and maize product manufacturer, Namib Mills said they have ensured that truck drivers crossing borders are following proper health precautions in order for the Company to continue keeping shelves well stocked during the lock-down in Namibia due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Namib Mills in a statement said as a food producing and distributing entity, they fully support the governments' actions in limiting the movement of people, adding at the same time they take cognisance of the fact that food is critical in combating any disease.

"We supply basic and critical food to millions and are working hard to keep our employees safe and ensuring they can perform their duties to the consumers by remaining calm and being responsible.

Management is working to ensure risks are mitigated and are monitoring the situation very closely. We have also activated a daily task-team to ensure mission critical areas are performing and there are backup plans in place," Namib Mills said.

The company said while they do not condone increasing margins during the current time, should input costs increase, prices will increase in the same way.

A concern currently is the decrease of the Namibian Dollar (currently 17.47, more than a 20% decrease in value over the last 14 days) which can lead to raw material price increases.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.