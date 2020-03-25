Namibia Declares All Out War On Covid-19 As Cases Rise to Seven, Closes Borders

Namibia announced a travel ban from all countries with immediate effect in a move to curtail the further spread of COVID -19 in the country.

The government also announced a lockdown, closing six border entry points and declared that they will no longer allow any none Namibians to enter the country until after 30 days, except for essential cargo.

The partial lockdown includes the Khomas and Erongo region and will start from midnight 27 March until midnight 16 April, the President HE. Dr Hage Geingob and the Minister of Health Dr. Kalumbi Shangula confirmed at an event on Tuesday.

"Upon a declaration of the state of emergency we banned flights from three countries but we have now extended these to affect flights from all countries. We are also urging people to stay away from crowded places including bars and shebeens and law enforcement will assist in this," Shangula said.

The minister said all private hospitals and doctors should report all cases of suspected COVID-19 to the Ministry of Health to deal with.

Speaking at the same press briefing Geingob said he has also appointed former Minister of Health Bernard Haufiku as the focal point person on COVID-19.

"From now onwards it is now all out war as we put measures to protect our citizens," Geingob said.

The country has recorded seven COVID-19 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.