Namibia: Muinjangue Relishes Appointment

NATIONAL Unity Democratic Organisation of Namibia (Nudo) president and now deputy minister of health, Esther Muinjangue yesterday said her appointment in a Swapo-led government is based on merit.

Muinjangue affirmed that she remains a Nudo member and its president. Nudo is, however, set to pronounce itself on the matter today.

Muinjangue was on Sunday appointed deputy minister by president Hage Geingob, and was sworn in yesterday. She deputises health minister Kalumbi Shangula.

Muinjangue said she remains a Nudo member because she landed her new position on the party's ticket.

"When we are campaigning, we are campaigning for positions. Nudo is here to stay, and maybe my appointment is there to strengthen the party. The appointment is based on qualifications and my professional background. I will remain a Nudo member and its president because at the end of the day, I am here on a Nudo ticket," Muinjangue said.

The new deputy minister of health explained that she views her position as a way of making sure the welfare of the nation is taken care of, and that can only be done when one is on the inside.

"One thing I know is that I cannot control the minds of the people. I cannot tell them what to think or what to say. The only thing under my control is how I respond to what they say. I am here to serve Namibians," Muinjangue added.

ANALYSTS WEIGH IN

Political analysts who spoke to The Namibian yesterday said the move by Geingob is not unprecedented, as the first 1990 Cabinet included deputy ministers (for justice and for trade and industry) from other parties as members of parliament.

These include Vekuii Rukoro, Gert Hanekom, Otto Herrigel, and Reggie Diergaardt. Some of these MPs later joined Swapo.

The analysts added that it would be possible for Muinjangue to find a balance between her job as deputy minister in a Swapo-led government, while remaining Nudo president. They, however, added that it depends on Nudo to decide her future in the party.

Political analyst Henning Melber said Geingob's move is a welcome return to an initial practice.

"The first legislative period until 1995 was much more characterised by the new enthusiasm and spirit of 'Namibian and proud of it' and 'One Namibia, One Nation'. This shared feeling has suffered considerable wear and tear since then. It is more so a welcome move to return to what had been a good practice," he said.

Melber stressed that Nudo and the deputy minister may face tough questions from its support base, given the new, more confrontational political climate.

He added that the party has had massive infighting in the past, and this might lead to a new eruption of dissonances and power struggles.

"I could already pick up a few days ago some markedly reconciliatory vibes from statements by Esther Muinjangue. This suggests that the option was discussed a few days back. It will be important if and how she communicated this inside her party and if she got the approval from inside the leadership. It will be interesting to see which dynamics will be unfolding," Melber added.

Melber said Nudo can use this opportunity to enhance its credibility by playing a constructive role and promoting its own political values through such an opportunity.

"Having said this, a deputy minister has only limited power. But given the tasks of the ministry, she might find a window of opportunity by focusing on the social services aspect rather than health, given the down professional competencies in the field.

She could then add some visible value to governance, which in return could increase the image and reputation of Nudo playing a constructive role."

Another analyst, Hoze Riruako said Muinjangue's appointment should be looked at from two different scenarios; one scenario is when analysts called on Geingob to harness talent, wherever it is and look at whether the person is what the country needs.

Another scenario, according to Riruako, is the fact that the opposition serve as the government's watchdog to strengthen democracy and make sure the government is held accountable in a democratic system.

"For opposition members to join the ruling party's government would lessen a person's ability to question it (the ruling party) and take the party to task. Opposition parties are used to saying this Swapo-led government, but when they are part and parcel of that same government, would they have the same audacity to call it that? This means their stance weakens," he stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, noted that Muinjangue receiving such recognition is good for her career, as she can use her PhD to her advantage.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah argued that Nudo might remove Muinjangue as party president, and that such a move is not unprecedented.

He said the Nudo president would need to be careful on how she criticises the government, and would weaken her party's stance.

Kamwanyah, however, added that Muinjangue can use her new position to her advantage, and push for Nudo's values from within.

"She needs to balance the two roles. But this appointment neutralises her as an opposition party member because now she has to represent the government that is dominated by the ruling party. I am sure the members are watching what direction she would take, in this double role, but it can work. We do not know what was discussed behind closed doors when she was appointed," he said.

- [email protected]