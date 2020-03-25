South Africa: Clanwilliam Teacher's Alleged Killer's Case to Be Heard in Western Cape High Court

25 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

The State has handed up an indictment and summary of facts in its case against the alleged killer of 26-year-old Clanwilliam primary school teacher Allison Plaatjies.

Plaatjies' boyfriend, Philip April, appeared briefly in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where he was informed the case would be transferred to the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

He is due to appear in the high court on 7 August for a pre-trial conference.

According to the indictment, the 24-year-old will face two charges - that of premeditated murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

The State, in its summary of facts, alleges Plaatjies had used her car to pick April up from a friend's place in Clanwilliam, whereafter they drove to her rented flat on 26 October last year.

"This was the last time anyone saw her alive."

The next day, her body was found in her flat. Both her vehicle and cellphone were missing.

April was later arrested while driving her car in Malmesbury.

Plaatjies died of blood loss after her throat was slit. The post-mortem found she had also been stabbed several times.

April will remain in custody.

Source: News24

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

