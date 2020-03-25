South Africa: Western Cape Education On National COVID-19 Lockdown

25 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will enter a nationwide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has engaged with the National Department of Basic Education on the lockdown's effect on the public schooling system. Currently, the date for the reopening of schools is uncertain. This does not, however, mean that learning will not continue.

Millions of learners across the country will be on lockdown and we need every parent to do their bit to ensure that our learners remain focused and stimulated. I am aware of the many holiday programmes or learning opportunities communicated to parents by teachers from various schools. This is greatly appreciated.

The WCED is engaging with our colleagues in curriculum, as well as, from other provinces to collate programmes that will benefit every learner across this province. The timetables for and information on these programmes will be communicated once ready, but in the interim I would like to appeal to every parent to prioritise reading as a daily activity in your homes.

We are planning for all eventualities - including home-based quality teaching and learning, using a variety of mechanisms including digital web-based resources, radio and televised broadcasts and catch-up programmes for when schools reopen. The WCED's ePortal has already been updated for home learning. We encourage parents and learners to visit this site: https://wcedeportal.co.za/.

There are also a variety of examination papers for various grades available on our website for download: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/exam-papers.

I encourage parents to continue to pay school fees, as many teachers employed by of our governing bodies rely on the payment of these fees for their salaries. We are aware that many families will suffer income losses during this period and remind them that there is an option to apply for fee exemption when schools return. This is important to do, as it will enable schools to apply for fee compensation.

The WCED has arranged security at 450 schools across the province. Schools were asked to ensure that alarm systems and other essential security features were tested before schools closed last week. We ask that communities remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in and around our schools to the police as soon as possible. SAPS is on high alert in this time.

We ask that parents and communities look after our children. They are vulnerable during periods of uncertainty such as this. They need to be motivated and kept stimulated and secure in their homes. We ask communities to also be alert to issues of abuse and violence within homes and to report this to the authorities.

I would like to wish everyone a safe and secure three weeks at home. May you heed the call of the President and stay indoors. We need to stop the spread as far as possible, so that we can continue to ensure quality education for every child, in every classroom, in every school in this province.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.