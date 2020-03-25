South Africa: North West Health On Covid19 National Lockdown

press release

The North West Provincial Council on AIDS support the national lockdown call by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a bold decision that seeks to curb the spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus. With the country now surpassing 700 cases of coronavirus, it is time for drastic measures for prevention.

As the Provincial Council on AIDS we understand the national lockdown to mean that all non-essential businesses will close to make sure that movement of people is restricted. International and national trends shows that travelling has contributed to the spike in coronavirus cases. In between and the start of the national lock down at 23:59 on Thursday, 26 March, we will be using our ground forces to spread the message of a national lockdown and for our community to adhere to regulations around it.

The Provincial Council on AIDS wishes to appeal to all religious and cultural formations to respect and abide by the national lockdown. No religious or cultural body being a church or any believe is to put the lives of our people at risk by congregating in numbers and therefore heightening the possibility of the virus to spread.

The Provincial Council on AIDS is of the view that God is beyond any religious or cultural formation, that the omnipotent God would not deliberately put people in danger of a virus as He is beyond a virus. People can use the national lockdown to connect with God through prayer and meditation of scriptures in their homes. None of us are to use religion and or cultural practices of any means and form as a reason or means of defiance as this will also put at risk even the same people of the same religion and culture and their families.

We also acknowledges efforts of the North West Provincial Government in attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. That Premier Job Mokgoro is leading a Command Team comprised of members of the Executive Council in the fight against coronavirus is evident enough of the commitment to end this pandemic. The MEC for Health Madoda Samabatha is commended for the response which saw him crisscross the Province engaging communities on prevention measures earlier on before restriction on public gatherings was effected.

To date, the North West Province has registered 5 confirmed cases. The Provincial Council on AIDS is calling on the Provincial Government to work around the clock to make sure these numbers do not escalating. All sectors of our society both public and private must come on board and join the Provincial Government in the fight against coronavirus.