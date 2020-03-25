South Africa: Western Cape On Coronavirus in the Province

25 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Clinical update:

The Western Cape has a total of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

Cape Town 143

Winelands 9

Overberg 5

Garden Route 12

Unknown: 5

The continued rapid spread of this virus is a call to each and every one of us: obey the upcoming lockdown by staying home. Extreme social distancing is the very best tool we have to stop this virus in its tracks.

Additional funding:

Cabinet today approved a proposal by the Provincial Treasury to make funds available for the Coronavirus response, in terms of Section 25 of the Public Finance Management Act.

The proposal allows for under-spending on the compensation of employees in the Departments of Health, Social Development and Local Government from the 2019/20 year, to be retained and reprioritised towards addressing the crisis. In other departments, the under spending will be consolidated and redirected where required.

The proposal also allows for funding kept aside in the 2020/21 financial year for unforeseen and unavoidable expenditure to be used to bolster the Western Cape Government's Coronavirus response.

Medical procurement:

The WCG Coronavirus Health Workstream is urgently addressing the need for various medical supplies, some of which are already en route. The province has placed orders for R45 million in medical equipment and personal protective equipment.

Local Government:

Cabinet also approved a plan by Minister of Local Government and Environmental Affairs, Anotn Bredell, that will ensure a coordinated approach to the Coronavirus at the municipal level, tying them in with the provincial response and work streams.

Four of the province's six districts have confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Residents can be assured that district municipalities will also continue to render all essential services, including firefighting, road maintenance and environmental health services, over the lock down period.

We also welcome the fact that the Department of Local Government has created braille coronavirus awareness and mitigation pamphlets, which helps us to spread important messages to the sight-impaired in the province.

