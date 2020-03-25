South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz On Anti-Dog Fighting Task Team Meeting

press release

Today, the office of the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, convened its second meeting on the Anti-Dog Fighting Task Team. The meeting was held over Microsoft Teams to promote self-distancing and it included officials from the Department of Community Safety, members of the Cape Animal Welfare Forum (CAWF), animal activists and City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officials. The task team remains committed and will work hard to keep our "best friends" safe from this illegal and cruel practice.

The purpose of the Anti-Dog Fighting Task Team is to comprehensively address the issue of dogfighting in the Western Cape. Representatives on the task team will include CAWF who will provide related information, South African Police Services (SAPS) or Law Enforcement to respond to reported information shared and social workers who will address related trauma and the impact on children in vulnerable communities.

Minister Fritz said, "Going forward, we will further refine the roles and responsibilities of those in the task team. Each member has, in the interim, been requested to share further information on the role they and their organisation currently play in addressing dog-fighting. By collating this information, we will begin pulling our resources together to more effectively and efficiently address dog fighting in the province."

Minister Fritz added, "Each person on the task team will be vetted to ensure that they are best suited to respond and assist. It is essential that trusted individuals sit on the task team as sensitive information will be handled. I call on anyone with information related to dog fighting to immediately report such to the SAPS on 08600 10111 and City of Cape Town Law Enforcement on 0860 765 423."

Attention broadcasters, see English audio clip here: https://clyp.it/jztduvip