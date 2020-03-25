South Africa: National Lockdown - If You Have a Complaint Against the Police, These Are the Numbers to Call

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has issued emergency numbers for complaints against the police during the Covid-19 lockdown.

IPID's services are still ongoing during the lockdown, spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

A limited number of investigators are on standby in all nine provinces, and provincial management will ensure that their work continues.

The numbers to lay a complaint against the police are:

Eastern Cape: 082 592 9888;

Free State: 063 225 6081;

Gauteng: 076 455 5718;

Limpopo: 078 871 4811;

KwaZulu-Natal 079 895 2741;

Mpumalanga: 072 881 4196;

Northern Cape: 064 624 8203;

North West: 078 163 6874;

Western Cape 073 890 1269.

The lockdown starts on Thursday at 23:59.

Source: News24