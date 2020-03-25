South Africa: National Lockdown - If You Have a Complaint Against the Police, These Are the Numbers to Call

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has issued emergency numbers for complaints against the police during the Covid-19 lockdown.
IPID's services are still ongoing during the lockdown, spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.
A limited number of investigators are on standby in all nine provinces, and provincial management will ensure that their work continues.
The numbers to lay a complaint against the police are:
Eastern Cape: 082 592 9888;
Free State: 063 225 6081;
Gauteng: 076 455 5718;
Limpopo: 078 871 4811;
KwaZulu-Natal 079 895 2741;
Mpumalanga: 072 881 4196;
Northern Cape: 064 624 8203;
North West: 078 163 6874;
Western Cape 073 890 1269.
The lockdown starts on Thursday at 23:59.
Source: News24