Gambia: Numuyel Village Could Be Quarantined After Man Tests Positive of Covid-19

Fatou B.S. Manneh, the governor of Upper River Region (URR) has yesterday in a statement indicated that strategies have been discussed as to how they will put the whole compound and village on quarantine, as man tested positive for covid-19 at Numuyel village.

She explained that a 71-year-old man from France who came to The Gambia on 17 March 2020 had reported to Numuyel Health Post on 21 March at around 3 a.m.

"Relevant stakeholders were informed and a sample was collected the same day around 20:00 p.m., the result of which tested positive for coronavirus and communicated to RHD yesterday around 18:00 p.m."

She added that health authorities and security forces were deployed to the community for the safe evacuation of the patient, while other family members were equally controlled in the compound for at least 14 day of quarantine.

"My office has a job to do, we appeal to all communities in URR that, this is not an affront to their privacy but to help curb this pandemic in the area, so that necessary measures can be taken."

She affirmed that her region would continue to work with the community to ensure the safety of the general populace.

Meanwhile, health authorities in a Tuesday's press briefing confirmed that the 71-year-old had returned from France arriving in The Gambia on 17 March 2020 at 13:31 hours by TUI Arkefly (TFL458); and travelled to Numuyel. He was together with 58 passengers onboard the flight.

Modou Njai, the director of Health Promotion and Education said manifestation of symptoms began on 20 March 2020. He was first reported to the OPD of Basse District Hospital with symptoms such as abdominal and chest pain in the early hours of 21 March 2020 and was escorted to the hospital by two escorts who brought him on a motorcycle but initially resisted sample collection.

"Sample was collected on 21 March after the intervention of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) and later the sample sent to MRCG at Fajara for testing on 22 March. Positive test result received on Monday 23 March," he added.