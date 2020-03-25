Tanzania: Maxime Breaks Ice On Yanga Deal

KAGERA Sugar Head Coach, Mecky Maxime admitted that he has been offered a coaching deal at Young Africans but insisted that the two parties are yet to reach mutual agreement on the issue.

Rumours that Maxime is heading to Yanga started to speculate before he guided his side to the massive 3-0 victory over the Jangwani street based team at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam midway into the Mainland Premier League season.

Commenting on the development, Maxime agreed that he has not returned the contract to the club since there are some areas, which needs to be addressed before finalising the deal.

"It's true that Yanga offered me a contract and I still have the document because there are some clauses in it that needs to be agreed by both of us. If things go well, I am a football coach ready to work anywhere," he said.

Asked whether he will work as Head Coach or Assistant Coach if the deal is sealed, Maxime replied that in life, you look for the benefits you will be able to get at your new working place hence he will be forced to weigh between what he gets from Kagera Sugar and what he will be getting at Yanga.

"I am still in the learning process as a football coach because my age requires me to do so. Coaching Kagera Sugar does not mean that I have reached the peak of my career. "If you get a chance to be either at Simba or Yanga, you grasp many things because these teams regularly play in international competitions as such; You add value to your coaching career. In that case, forget about being Head Coach or Assistant Coach but rather how you will be able to move on," he disclosed.

Kagera Sugar are ninth on the table with 41 points from 29 games and they look certain to remain in the top flight league next season as they are much better as far as relegation battle is concerned.

Until now, Maxime has led his team to 12 wins, 12 loses and 5 draws with eight more league matches to be played by them as the season nears its finishing line.

However, a reliable source at Yanga disclosed that Maxime is targeted to take over coaching responsibilities from its Assistant Coach Boniface Mkwasa, who has been the right hand man for the Belgian coach Luc Eymael.

The two coaches have been working abreast after the closure of the mini transfer window and are still on the course to help drive the team further on the log.

Yanga stay put on third place with 51 points after 27 matches, one point above fourth placed Namungo FC and three points behind second place occupiers Azam FC who have garnered 54 points from 28 encounters.

Simba tops the table on 71 points from 28 outings.

However, according to the recent remarks made by Yanga Vice-Chairman, Fredrick Mwakalebela, they have devoted much energy towards the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) whose draw was suspended last week due to the outbreak of coronavirus.