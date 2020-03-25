Tanzania: Tragic Loss of Lives At Kiegeya Bridge

FIVE people tragically lost their lives with six others escaped with injuries after a lorry knocked three cars at Kiegeya Bridge in Morogoro Region.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening when the lorry smashed the small vehicles from behind.

One of the vehicles was a Toyota Noah T.403 DQP which had passengers onboard. The passengers died after the car slipped into a trench of Kiegeya Bridge's construction site.

The Police in the region were hunting the driver of the lorry identified as Said Kifaila (30) who escaped after allegedly causing the accident.

Mr Kifaila was driving a truck with registration number T 623 DGY and trailer with registration number T. 233 BXZ property of Road Stell Haulage Company.

According to the police, the Toyota Noah and other vehicles heading to Dodoma were in a queue waiting for their turn to cross the Bridge.

The lorry, which was also heading to Dodoma, lost direction and knocked the Toyota Noah, consequently both of them veered into the trench.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), Wilbroad Mutafungwa confirmed the incident yesterday, saying it occurred at around 6:30pm on Sunday, at the Kiegeya Bridge on Mkange River, Kilosa District.

Commander Mutafungwa explained that when the driver was approaching the area the brakes of the lorry failed and lost direction and knocked three vehicles from their back.

The truck carried a cement cargo from Dar es Salaam heading to Dodoma.

According to SACP Mutafungwa, four people died on the spot and the other one died later when receiving treatment at Dumila, St Joseph Health Centre.

The bodies have been preserved at the mortuary of the same health centre, waiting for relatives to collect them.

He named the deceased as Sijaona Chamene (29), a farmer and resident of Majawanga village in Gairo District, Mahungo Martine (25), a resident of Gairo. The other three were still yet to be identified.

The injured were the driver of the Toyota Noah, Mr Ramadhan Mohamed, resident of Dumila, Eliwahad Mshana (28), a resident of Dumila, Mkoa Michael (25), a farmer in Gairo, Elimalek Msigula (28 ) and Neema Braiton (27) both were residents of Pandambili, Kongwa District in Dodoma capital city.

He said the injured people were in critical condition and were rushed to Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment.

"We are still looking for Mr Kifaila, driver of the lorry, who disappeared immediately after the accident. L egal measures will be taken against him once arrested," he stated.

He said the police have heightened security at the Bridge area at which the construction works were still ongoing following recent damages caused by floods.

On his part, Doctor in charge of Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital Dr Rita L yamuya said the conditions of the casualties were improving.