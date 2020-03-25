Uganda: Museveni to Announce New Measures As Uganda Confirms Five New Virus Cases

After chairing a special cabinet session today (Wednesday), President Museveni will again address the country on the new measures his government intends to undertake in attempt to forestall the spread of the coronavirus following the announcement of five new confirmed cases by the ministry of health.

Mr Museveni said his address will be broadcast live on televisions and radios.

This will be Mr Museveni's fifth address in one week following the outbreak of Covid-19.

"At 8pm tonight, I will deliver my fifth address to the country in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Remember to follow guidelines given by the Ministry of Health and myself to stay safe and healthy," Mr Museveni tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, during a press address, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general, Health Services told journalists in Kampala that five people had tested positive, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 14.

Two of the confirmed cases are Chinese nationals who travelled from China recently and the rest are Ugandans.

Following the ministry's appeal to all individuals who travelled from Dubai in the past two weeks to go for testing, a total of 574 individuals have been listed countrywide.

"We have so far screened 60 travellers at Mulago National Specialized Hospital. We further direct all persons who travelled from Dubai in the past 2 weeks to come to Ward 2A at Mulago National Specialized Hospital (New Mulago) for assessment," Dr Mwebesa said.

To date, a total of 2,661 travellers including Ugandans have been identified. 1,230 are under follow up, 764 are under institutional quarantine, while 466 are under self-quarantine.

At least 1,431 who had been identified as high risk travellers have completed their 14 days of follow up.