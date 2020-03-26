Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Climb to 51, Spread to Osun, Rivers

25 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 51.

Announcing this Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said three of the new cases were from Lagos, two from the Federal Capital Territory, one from Osun and one from Rivers State.

It said: "Five of the cases are returning travellers to Nigeria while the other two are close contacts of a confirmed case. They have been placed under isolation and are receiving treatment for the disease."

So far, Lagos has 32 cases, FCT 10, Ogun three, Ekiti one, Oyo one, Edo one, Bauchi one, Osun one and Rivers State one.

While 48 confirmed cases are presently in isolation receiving treatment, two of the cases have been successfully treated and discharge and one lost his life to the disease Monday.

