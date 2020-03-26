Rwanda Confirms One New Case of Coronavirus

26 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda on Wednesday recorded one new coronavirus case, taking the total number of those infected to 41 in the country.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday evening, the new case is a traveller who arrived from Dubai, on a date that the officials did not specify.

On an optimistic note, the ministry yet again provided an update on all the patients, saying they "are under treatment in stable condition" and none of them is in critical situation.

The health officials also said that the tracing of the contacts of the infected have been conducted for further management.

The Ministry called upon the public to observe heightened vigilance and respect for the enhanced prevention measures announced by the government.

Among the preventive measures in place, the government last week announced a 2 week country wide lockdown, in which non-essential movements of people outside their residences is prohibited, as well as travels between cities and districts.

The lockdown also saw businesses suspended, except for those selling essential commodities like foodstuffs, fuel, and medicine.

The COVID19 pandemic has continued to menace nations, and as of Wednesday, statistics showed that a total of 454,000 people had been diagnosed with the disease globally, and of these, more than 113,000 have recovered, and about 20,500 people had died, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.