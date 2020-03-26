Nigeria: Why We Support Postponement of Olympic Games - Nbbf

25 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has outlined reasons why it is in full support of the International Olympics Committee's decision to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympics for another one year.

In a statement issued after the postponement was made official, the NBBF President, Musa Kida, commended the IOC for taking such a bold but difficult decision to postpone an iconic event for the good and safety of the world.

According to him, this is one of the major decisions taken across the globe necessary for tackling the pandemic that has continued to threaten human existence.

"Postponement of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.olympic.org/tokyo-2020">2020 Tokyo Olympics</a> is the right step taken at such a critical time because as the saying goes, nothing is worth human life. We know this decision will come at an additional cost to sponsors, vendors, the government of Japan, participating countries and their athletes, but it is a necessary step," he said.

Mr Kida said if we have to protect the human existence as it is currently known, there is a need for governments around the world to come around, unite and fight the pandemic which till now has no known cure.

"It is crucial for basketball players in Nigeria and abroad to know the importance of social distancing and self-quarantine as being promoted by the World Health Organisation and medical personnel as a key step in breaking the chain of the viral infection.

"At this crucial time, we must realise that only those who are alive can play basketball. We must place premium value on our lives and pay attention to our hygiene. Constantly washing of hands and the use of sanitizers can also stem the spread."

He concluded that being socially responsible will make the world a better place and reduce the spread of the viral infection.

The senior basketball men and women's teams have qualified for the 2020 Olympics earlier scheduled for Tokyo between Friday, July 24 and Saturday, August 9, 2020.

The event was postponed due to the rampaging effect of coronavirus.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.