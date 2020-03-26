Nigeria: Coronavirus - Air Peace Suspends Operations

25 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The management of Air Peace has announced the suspension of its operation for 23 days effective from Friday, March 27, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

This move is in compliance with the government's restrictions on large gatherings to curb the pandemic.

This was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja on Wednesday.

"It is with a great sense of responsibility that we have decided, in the best interests of our nation, our passengers and workforce, to suspend scheduled flight operations for 23 days effective 23:00hrs on Friday (an hour before midnight on Friday) the 27th day of March, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

"This difficult decision was reached in order to support the efforts of the Federal Government and other stakeholders in curbing the spread of this virus in our nation, while also protecting our esteemed passengers and staff from becoming victims of the pandemic," the statement reads.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/383217-breaking-emirates-airlines-suspends-all-passenger-flight-operations-coronavirus.html">PREMIUM TIMES</a> had earlier reported how Emirates Airlines, one of the world's largest aviation businesses, suspended all passenger flights from March 25.

Other major airlines like the American Airlines, Delta and British Airways have announced steps to cut down operations.

Nigeria has closed all her airports in order to curb the pandemic.

