Nigeria: Coronavirus - Dana Suspends Flight Operations

The management of Dana Airlines on Wednesday announced the immediate suspension of its flight operations indefinitely.

The airline said in a statement that the suspension was in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

Many states have imposed restrictions on public gatherings while the federal government has also banned international flights into Nigeria, to check the spread of the virus.

Dana joins other local airlines like Air Peace and Aero Contractors to suspend operations.

Dana said it had to shut down its flights operations to support the efforts of the government to stem the further spread of the virus.

"We have decided to suspend our flight operations for the next 14 days effective midnight 25th March 2020," it's spokesperson, Kingsley Ezenwa, said.

Mr Ezenwa said the airline has been experiencing a huge decline in the passenger figures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we apologise and regret any inconvenience this decision may cause customers on affected flights, we wish to reassure our guests that we will be available on all our channels to ensure seamless updates and communication," he said.