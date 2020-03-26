Nigeria: Coronavirus - Dana Suspends Flight Operations

25 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bassey Udo

The management of Dana Airlines on Wednesday announced the immediate suspension of its flight operations indefinitely.

The airline said in a statement that the suspension was in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

Many states have imposed restrictions on public gatherings while the federal government has also banned international flights into Nigeria, to check the spread of the virus.

Dana joins other local airlines like Air Peace and Aero Contractors to suspend operations.

Dana said it had to shut down its flights operations to support the efforts of the government to stem the further spread of the virus.

"We have decided to suspend our flight operations for the next 14 days effective midnight 25th March 2020," it's spokesperson, Kingsley Ezenwa, said.

Mr Ezenwa said the airline has been experiencing a huge decline in the passenger figures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we apologise and regret any inconvenience this decision may cause customers on affected flights, we wish to reassure our guests that we will be available on all our channels to ensure seamless updates and communication," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.