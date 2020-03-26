Kenyatta, Ruto Take 80% Pay Cuts to Free Up Monies for Fighting Coronavirus

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will take an 80 percent pay cut, to free-up monies to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from Statehouse Nairobi, Kenyatta also announced that Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries will take 30 percent pay cuts, while Principal Secretaries will have their salaries reduced by 20 percent.

“I call on the other arms of Government and tiers of Government to join us in this national endeavor, by making similar voluntary reductions; which will free-up monies to combat this pandemic,” Kenyatta said.

As part of the guidelines issued to encourage State agencies to establish and implement frameworks for staff to work from home, the president has ordered and directed all State and Public Officers with pre-existing medical conditions and/or aged 58 years and above, serving in Job Group S and below or their equivalents, take leave or forthwith work from home.

This, however, excludes personnel in the security sector and other essential services as outlined in the circular issued to the Public Service on 16th March, 2020.