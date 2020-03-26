Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nasarawa Records Another Suspected Case - Official

25 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Sani Tukur

The Nasarawa State government has confirmed another suspected case of Covid 19 at the Specialist Hospital, Lafia, the state capital.

The state Commissioner of Health, Ahmed Baba-Yahaya, said the suspect came to the state from Abuja for a wedding ceremony around Arikye area of Lafia when he was discovered with the symptoms.

He said the suspect was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Lafia, after developing symptoms of the virus and put in isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.

"It is true at about 5 p.m yesterday, we were informed by the rapid response team that they brought in a suspected case of Coronavirus, the person came in from Abuja and started exhibiting some symptoms likely of Coronavirus and our team got him isolated.

"We have started tracing those that came in contact with him and link has been on and we are on course."

On efforts to combat the virus, Mr Baba-Yahaya said the state government has engaged the services of town criers to assist in sensitisation in the rural areas and the hinterland.

He added that the government had directed all directors of nursing services at the local government areas to ensure that all stakeholders and relevant bodies are fully involved in the campaign.

Mr Baba-Yahaya said the Ministry of Health will set up a media centre to give an update of activities pertaining to the virus.

Tagged:
