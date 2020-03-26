Nigeria: COVID-19 - NAF Hands Over Medical Donations From Jack Ma Foundation to Health Ministry

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has handed over medical materials donated by the Jack Ma Foundation, China to the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja.

The donated medical materials, which consist of 107 boxes of medical supplies and equipment, comprising surgical masks, medical disposable protective clothing, face shields and detection kits, weighing about 3,000 pounds, were airlifted in a single mission on Tuesday Night, using the NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft (NAF 913) and handed over by the NAF Aircrew to a delegation from the health ministry led by the Permanent Secretary, Abdullahi on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press after inspecting the delivered items, Abdullahi thanked the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar for the timely deployment of aircraft to airlift the items to Abuja.

He said: "We appreciate NAF officers and men who participated in the airlift mission for their professional conduct. The donated items would go a long way in supporting government's effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Country."

The NAF leadership, through a statement signed by the Air Commodore Director of Public Relations, Ibikunle Daramola, also expressed the readiness of the Service to provide any form of support within its statutory responsibility of providing aid to civil authority, as the nation continues to work assiduously to deal with the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic.