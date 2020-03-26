Kenyan Athlete Forced Into Self-Isolation in Nakuru

25 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Eric Matara

An Eldoret-based Kenyan athlete has been put in isolation at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) in Nakuru, after he was seized by security officers while aboard an Eldoret-bound matatu following a trip from abroad.

Samson Rutto, 31, was intercepted by police at Kibunjia area along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Tuesday evening and taken to the institution, where he spent the night. He arrived in the country on Sunday.

According to documents seen by Nation Sport, the athlete travelled to Kenya from France through India and Ethiopia, before arriving in the country on March 22.

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Rutto complained that he had been forced into a very dirty and poorly ventilated room by the Nakuru County health officials and police.

"I was forced to spend my night in a filthy room, that is poorly ventilated. I wonder why I am being treated like a dog in my homeland. I wish l stayed in France, this could not have happened to me," he said.

He revealed that he had travelled to participate in a race in France, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From France, he went to Bengaluru (also called Bangalore) in India's southern Karnataka state, where he was to participate in 21 kilometres times and 10 kilometres races.

Nakuru Health Chief Officer Samuel King'ori confirmed that they had put the athlete in isolation, on fears that he may have been in contact with someone infected by the deadly virus, because he travelled to countries that have reported many Covid-19 cases.

"It is true we intercepted the man who was travelling to Eldoret. He will remain isolated and will pay for the expenses at the facility," said King'ori.

The athlete has protested, saying he doesn't have money to pay for the expenses.

Rutto told Nation Sport he had been screened four times while in France, India, Ethiopia and at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

"At JKIA, I was screened and told to go home where I will self-quarantine for 14 days. So, I was on my way to Eldoret," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.