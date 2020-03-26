Nigeria: Abba Kyari Has Other Ailments That Can Hamper His Rate of Recovery - Source

25 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has other ailments that can hamper his rate of recovery from Coronavirus, a Source said on Wednesday.

However, doctors attending to Kyari, have obtained his medical records from Wellington Hospital, St. John's Wood, London.

"Abba Kyari's medical records have been sent via email from Wellington Hospital where he goes for his check-up and also gets his treatment. "He has some other health conditions which will be kept confidential. We are hoping for the best", the source told Punch.

About Wellington Hospital

The Wellington Hospital, located in North London, deals with Brain surgery, Cardiac care, Orthopaedic care, Spinal care, Women's health, Urology care and others.

Kyari was tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

