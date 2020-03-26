Nigeria: COVID-19 - After Testing Negative, Buhari Resumes Work

25 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday resumed work after isolating himself for about 24 hours as a result of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic that has hit some staff of State House.

President Buhari was tested of the dreaded virus on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC when the news of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari of testing positive broke out, but on Tuesday, it was reported that the result of the President"s test was negative.

Before then he had self-isolated himself in compliance with the NCDC directive.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the nation's seat of power was nearly deserted except critical staff on essential services, mostly the security operatives.

Also at work were staff of Julius Berger that handles the maintenance of the State House, as they were seen sanitizing the doors at the Council Chamber session.

Authorities of the State House had pruned down the number of staff including journalists covering the Villa to enforce the policy of social distancing.

According to the Presidency source, President Buhari was in his office working but no government functionary came for the usual briefing.

Although the source did not disclose the time President Buhari resumed at work, he said the number one citizen was in the office at about 2.30 pm when the inquiry was made.

Recall that the Presidential Taskforce had on Monday announced the suspension of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting which holds every Wednesday until further notice.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman PTF-COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday announced additional measures by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Security Department was seen enforcing the restriction measure in the presidency with the list handed down to them.

Anyone whose name was not on the list of those cleared to enter was politely turned back.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

