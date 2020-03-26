Nigeria: COVID-19 - CBN Puts Necessary Measures for Steady Operations

25 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has triggered business continuity plans to ensure the bank's operations remain uninterrupted despite COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Mr Isaac Okorafor, the CBN Director of Corporate Communications Department, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okorafor disclosed that the apex bank had directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions to do the same.

"Following the current impact of the Coronavirus on the global economy coupled with efforts by the Nigerian government, including partial lockdown in some states and at the federal level, to check the spread of the virus in the country.

"The CBN wishes to inform stakeholders and members of Nigerian public that the bank will remain open for business during this period," he said.

Okorafor, however, disclosed that the bank had directed its staff in non-critical role to stay at home and work remotely when their services were required.

He said the welfare and safety of the staff and their families and indeed all Nigerians remained top priority to the bank.

He added that in view of this, with effect from Wednesday, only essential staff of the bank at the Headquarters and 37 branches were expected to report for duty daily.

The director also urged all staff to follow stipulated guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and relevant agencies of government to curb possible spread of the virus in the country.

He assured that in line with CBN's mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, the bank would remain open for business during this trying period.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.