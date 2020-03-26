Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Five in Fresh Attack On Plateau Village

26 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Seriki Adinoyi

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday night killed five persons in Kwal district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

THISDAY gathered that the victims were killed in two separate attacks in Kperie and Gbra Zongo communities, both in Kwal.

The assailants first killed three children from the same family in Gbra Zongo village before moving to the neighbouring Kperie community where they also killed two women.

An uncle to the deceased children, Mr. Danjuma Anthony, confirmed the killings in Gbra Zongo village, and gave the names of the deceased children as Rachel, six years; Jacob, three years; and Charity, one and a half years.

Anthony said: "The family is in pains because those killed during the attack in Gbra Zongo were the children of my younger brother. The children were just sleeping in their hose around 9:45 p.m. when the gunmen who were about three came and killed them.

"The father was not at home because he had gone on security patrol of the community while the wife who was at home was sleeping in another room. This kind of unprovoked attack and killing of innocent children only shows the level of insecurity our people are facing in the community. It's really unfortunate."

Rogo Friday also confirmed the killing of the two women in Kperie community saying, "The women were not from the community. They came to sympathise with a family in the community and that is how they met their death during the attack. He added that others, including a youth who sustained injuries inflicted on them by the gunmen have been taken to the hospital.

The Plateau State Police Command was yet to make any public statement regarding the killings.

The command's Spokesman, Mr. Gabriel Ogaba had not responded to calls put to him as at press time.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.