Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Five in Fresh Attack On Plateau Village

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday night killed five persons in Kwal district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

THISDAY gathered that the victims were killed in two separate attacks in Kperie and Gbra Zongo communities, both in Kwal.

The assailants first killed three children from the same family in Gbra Zongo village before moving to the neighbouring Kperie community where they also killed two women.

An uncle to the deceased children, Mr. Danjuma Anthony, confirmed the killings in Gbra Zongo village, and gave the names of the deceased children as Rachel, six years; Jacob, three years; and Charity, one and a half years.

Anthony said: "The family is in pains because those killed during the attack in Gbra Zongo were the children of my younger brother. The children were just sleeping in their hose around 9:45 p.m. when the gunmen who were about three came and killed them.

"The father was not at home because he had gone on security patrol of the community while the wife who was at home was sleeping in another room. This kind of unprovoked attack and killing of innocent children only shows the level of insecurity our people are facing in the community. It's really unfortunate."

Rogo Friday also confirmed the killing of the two women in Kperie community saying, "The women were not from the community. They came to sympathise with a family in the community and that is how they met their death during the attack. He added that others, including a youth who sustained injuries inflicted on them by the gunmen have been taken to the hospital.

The Plateau State Police Command was yet to make any public statement regarding the killings.

The command's Spokesman, Mr. Gabriel Ogaba had not responded to calls put to him as at press time.