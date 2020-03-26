Nigeria: COVID-19 - Govt Deploys Nigerian Researchers to Search for Cure

The federal government has deployed Nigerian science researchers to search for cure for COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking exclusively with THISDAY, the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu said three federal government agencies are working hard to contribute to scientific knowledge and solutions for COVID-19.

The three agencies are the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), Nigerian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Chikwe said: "Nigeria's research agencies have announced that they are working hard, to contribute to scientific knowledge and solutions for COVID-19."

He said on the international scene, the global community was also working very hard to identify treatment for the disease.

He said: "The World Health Organisation (WHO) is leading the efforts on clinical trials in some countries. This will enable us validate the safety and efficacy of drugs for COVID-19.

"There have been early promising results and we look forward to final validation. In addition, clinical trials began March 17 for a potential vaccine. This effort is coordinated by THE Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) which is one of our close partners at NCDC.

"We are involved in these discussions, especially to ensure equitable access when solutions such as vaccines and drugs for treatment are available," he added.