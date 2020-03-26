Tanzania: Ticc to Curb Toilet Shortage in Tanga Schools

A Tanga-based NGO, Tanga International Competence Center (TICC) has applied for funds to execute a toilet construction project that will cover almost all primary schools in Tanga City.

The Director of the organization, Ruth Nesje said here recently that they have met the City Council officials to allow them execute the project, which she said was very important for protecting the health of school children in the city.

"We have got the go-ahead for the program, and we hope we will be able to secure the funds to implement it," Ms Nesje said, adding that they all agreed that the problem is bigger than one can imagine. Almost all primary schools have toilet shortage problems.

She said TICC has already constructed toilets at Mwang'ombe Primary School, where a toilet building built by the organization at a cost of Sh 6.6m/- was launched recently.

It has also built a toilet building at Tongoni Primary School. The Tanga City Council Education Department has started to take action to reduce the toilet shortage challenge in the city in a bid to safeguard the health of school children in the city.

According to information made available from the Council website, city schools face a shortage of 1,621 toilet holes out of the needed 2,374 holes.

There are only 753 available toilet holes among a total of 100 primary schools (79 Public and 21 Private), with a total of 57,737 students (government 50,163 and private 7,574).

At the launching ceremony recently, a City Education Officer, Ms Enedy Mnzava revealed that the council is taking measures to reduce the shortage of toilets, saying that such measure will have a huge impact in the maintenance of health to the school children.

Ms Mnzava said that the council has already set aside funds to build six more latrines at Mwang'ombe to raise the sanitation levels of the school children.

There were eight existing toilet holes to serve over 1,400 pupils at the school. Ms Mnzava said that latrines will be built in other schools to reduce the shortage of toilets in the city primary schools.

The new building at Mwang'ombe has two toilet rooms for girls and one room and a urinal for boys. The School Head Teacher, Rachel Temu said that the new toilets have reduced the problem by 0.03 percent.

"There are a total of 1,411 pupils, out of whom 882 are girls and 729 are boys. There are eight toilet holes. Two have collapsed and actually only four were in use," Ms Temu said.

She, however, added that the children were using the remaining four because there are no other toilets to use. "They were depending on God's mercy to come out safely from the toilets.

One toilet collapsed one night. Had it happened during the day, even those who did not know the school would have known it because it could have been catastrophic," she said.