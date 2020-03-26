Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Declares State of Emergency From 27 March

25 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda declared the State of Emergency in Angola as from 27 March, as part of the measures to fight the new coronavírus pandemic that has so far infected three nationals.

The State of Emergency that will be coming into force as from 00:00 of 27 March, follows an extraordinary session of the National Assembly (angolan parliament), at a time the country has detected three positive cases of the virus. Earlier on, the head of State had convened the Council of the Republic (CR) for consultations on how best to address the prevention and combat of the new coronavirus. The CR recommended the President of the Republic to put in place a State of Emergency. The Council of the Republic is a President's consultative body comprising the vice-president, the National Assembly speaker, the Constitutional Court chief, the attorney general, leaders of political parties with Parliament seats, church leaders and members of the civil society invited by the head of State to join the organ.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

