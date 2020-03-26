Mauritius: Covid-19 - President Roopun Calls for Citizen Solidarity to Safeguard Mauritius

25 March 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, made an appeal to the population to act as patriots, responsible citizens and in solidarity to fight a common enemy, the Covid-19. The only way to win this fight in these dire moments and overcome the new coronavirus, is to act in togetherness, he underscored.

In a special television address to the nation, tonight, President Roopun lauded the difficult but necessary measures taken by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, for whom the safety and health of each and every Mauritian remains the priority, to ensure that the chain of transmission of the Covid-19 is broken.

Mr Roopun highlighted the various measures initiated by the Government to help some 35 000 vulnerable citizens through a food assistance plan. Over the next four days, Government will distribute food packs to eligible persons according to a prepared list, he added. He further pointed out that a home delivery system is being worked out by Government in collaboration with the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the delivery of basic food items across the island.

The President of the Republic also pledged, as other parliamentary members of the majority, ten percent of his monthly salary for a year to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund set up by Government.

President Roopun seized the opportunity to thank and commend all different stakeholders and individuals working together to ensure the safety of the population.

