Mauritius: Covid-19 - 35 000 Needy Households to Receive Food Packs As From Tomorrow

Amid the lockdown and curfew order in force due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a total of 35 000 households enlisted on the Social Register of Mauritius including persons with disabilities, receiving the Carers' Allowance and residents of Homes will receive food packs as from tomorrow.

The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, made this announcement at a press conference held this evening at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis, where he also reiterated the support of the Government to the population with regard to the food distribution service for the next four days.

This initiative, he said, has been taken in the best interest of the low income groups following the decision, yesterday, of complete lockdown of all supermarkets, shops and bakeries till 31 March 2020.

With regard to needy citizens requiring food assistance, Minister Sawmynaden underlined that a number of companies have volunteered to provide services for online buying and home delivery. He also appealed to distributors, supermarkets and Non-Governmental Organisations, amongst others, to join in the efforts of the Government so that basic commodities are made easily available to vulnerable families.

He reassured the public that there is no shortage in the supply of commodities such as flour, rice, fuel and cooking gas on the market and exhorted each and every one to demonstrate a stronger sense of responsibility during the curfew period.

All companies, distributors and supermarkets willing to provide online shopping services are requested to call at the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection on 211 3076. As regards companies requiring access permits for distribution and home delivery of commodities, they can register online or seek assistance by calling on 212 2067.