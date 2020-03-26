South Africa: National Lockdown - No Inmates to Be Transported to Court

25 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has announced inmates in prisons across the country will not be transported to court.

He said at a briefing on Wednesday: "[Court] postponements will be facilitated through video platforms from our correctional services to the courts."

Lamola joined members of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster together with Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development (GSCID) Cluster to brief the media about government interventions ahead of the 21-day national lockdown.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening the lockdown was necessary to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Lamola said the Master's Office, however, would continue with essential services.

"The Master's Office will continue, for insurances, with burial and other relevant necessities. The rest will have to be postponed up until there is normality."

Open

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng announced earlier on Wednesday all courts, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic, would continue to operate, to a limited extent, in dealing with urgent cases.

But this will not include the Constitutional Court and other superior courts which are currently in recess.

The national lockdown will come into effect at midnight on Thursday.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.