Rwanda: Heavy Rains Displace Several Families in Rubavu

Heavy rain has swept away at least 17 houses in Rubavu District, leaving dozens of residents homeless.

This took place on Tuesday evening with the rains pounding mainly Buringo Cell in Bugeshi Sector, the only sector which was largely affected in the district.

There were no deaths or injuries recorded, officials said, adding that residents were swift in evacuating the affected families as the rains escalated.

Speaking to The New Times, one of the victims described the rain as 'windy' which is why for many of the houses, roofs were blown away while others home utensils were carried swept away.

"It was a windy rain which lasted about an hour; besides destroying houses, the wind also uprooted a number of trees," an eyewitness said.

The victims are being hosted their neighbours pending further action from authority.

However, most of them have appealed for government's intervention stressing that they urgently need shelter.

The Executive Secretary of Bugeshi Sector, Jean-Bosco Rwibasira said they were working closely with the district to devise a long-term solution in the very short possible period.

All efforts to get a comment from the district authorities were futile at the press time.