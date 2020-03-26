Rwanda: Heavy Rains Displace Several Families in Rubavu

25 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Heavy rain has swept away at least 17 houses in Rubavu District, leaving dozens of residents homeless.

This took place on Tuesday evening with the rains pounding mainly Buringo Cell in Bugeshi Sector, the only sector which was largely affected in the district.

There were no deaths or injuries recorded, officials said, adding that residents were swift in evacuating the affected families as the rains escalated.

Speaking to The New Times, one of the victims described the rain as 'windy' which is why for many of the houses, roofs were blown away while others home utensils were carried swept away.

"It was a windy rain which lasted about an hour; besides destroying houses, the wind also uprooted a number of trees," an eyewitness said.

The victims are being hosted their neighbours pending further action from authority.

However, most of them have appealed for government's intervention stressing that they urgently need shelter.

The Executive Secretary of Bugeshi Sector, Jean-Bosco Rwibasira said they were working closely with the district to devise a long-term solution in the very short possible period.

All efforts to get a comment from the district authorities were futile at the press time.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.