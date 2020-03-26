Malawi Tobacco Market Opening On Hold in the Wake of Coronavirus

The opening of this year's tobacco marketing season will be delayed because industry stakeholders have agreed to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

Kaisi: Tobacco to delay auctioning due to coronavirus

The Tobacco Commission (TC) chief executive officer Kayisi Sadala made the announcement at a news conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

"The decision to postpone the opening to tobacco marketing seasin was made following an emergency meeting with industry stakeholders,"said Kaisi.

He said the industry has agreed to observe the situation for at least a month before making a decision whether to open the market or not.

The southern African nation's economy is largely reliant on sales of tobacco. Many lives in the country still rely on tobacco.

Traditionally, tobacco markets open between March and April.

President Peter Mutharika on Friday declared a state of disaster over the coronavirus pandemic and ordered a suspension of public gatherings.

In a State of the Nation Address, Mutharika said the coronavirus pandemic has had negative effect on the Malawian economy and way of life.