Malawi Suspends Visa-On-Arrival Status Amid Coronavirus Fears

25 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi government has suspended issuing visas on arrival to visitors as part of drastic measures to prevent coronavirus for hitting the country which has so far not registered any case.

Visa-free entry for visitors in Malawi halted until further notice

The suspensions were the latest measures imposed after President Peter Mutharika on Friday declared a State of Disaster.

In a circular to all Malawi diplomatic missions abroad from Secretray of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation, signed by a Mr F. Lapukeni, states that the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has suspended issuance of Visas on arrival "until further notice."

Reads the circular: " In the same vein, all Visas that were issues prior to 20 March 2020 have been duly cancelled."

Malawi has 19 foreign missions, with eight in Africa, four in Europe, a couple in Asia, United States of America (USA) in addition to the United Nations mission in New York.

Countries are ramping up precautionary measures as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Malawi leader has also suspended hosting of international meetings and banned public servants from attending both regional and international meetings being hosted by affected countries.

The new measures also include a travel ban for foreign nationals from countries highly affected by coronavirus disease. However, Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) countries are exempted.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.