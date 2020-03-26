Malawi Institute of Education Appeals for Support

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in conjunction with Malawi Institute of Education (MIE) is expecting to train head teachers and Primary Education Advisors (PEAs) in critical areas to address in managing schools, institutional and administrative leadership across the country.

MIE review of school leadership and management materials

Director for Inspectorate and Advisory Services in the Ministry, Raphael Agabu said quality and standard education is the key in producing good and productive citizens hence promoting quality education in the country.

He made the remarks on Tuesday at MIE in Zomba during the opening of a two weeks workshop for review of school leadership and management materials.

Agabu said during the workshop, experts would review the old Malawi School Support Programme which produced best results in the 1990s and identify the shortfalls and strengths to boost the education sector in the country.

"After review of the materials, we will provide training to head teachers and PEAs to adopt new methods on ensuring that the education sector produces best results," he said, adding that the new national education standards would be implemented in all schools in the country.

Executive Director for MIE, Dr. Fritz Kadyoma appealed for support from government and its development partners towards the institute to purchase printing machines, noting that government promised to build the capacity of MIE to be printing books to be distributed to all schools.

He said once the machines were provided, it would enhance supply of text books in Malawi which would be more affordable than it was the case now because they are printed outside the country; hence, being expensive.

"Printing press will enable MIE to be generating income to complement government's subvention on monthly basis," Kadyoma said, adding that MIE is mandated to promote quality and standards of education by designing, developing, evaluating and monitoring curriculum in the country.

The workshop has been supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) through Local Government Accountability and Performance Programme.