Botswana: Masisi in Good Health

25 March 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, will only be tested for COVID-19 prior to being cleared at the expiry of a 14-day period of self isolation.

A press release from Office of the President states that President Masisi is in good health and continues to work from his official residence, but quarantined away from his family.

The release warns the public against misinformation posts on social media and reminded that as announced in a press release of March 22, the President will only be tested prior to being cleared.

The Office of the President is the only source of information on this issue and any other media masquerading as having information on the health of the President must be ignored, states the release.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

