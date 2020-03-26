Malawi: OAF Hailed for Strengthening Coronavirus Preventive Measures in Mchinji

Lilongwe — Local leaders in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkanda in Mchinji district, have applauded a Non-Governmental Organisation known as Our Aim Foundation (OAF) for playing a crucial role in strengthening measures aimed at preventing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among people in Mchinji.

The foundation, through its sewing trade school at Tongozala Holistic Community Centre (THCC) in Mchinji has embarked on sewing reusable masks made from local fabric which are being freely distributed to villagers in the district to help them prevent COVID-19.

The organisation which has been operating in the country for over two years, has also intensified the hygiene practice among the villagers in Mchinji which include; regular hand washing, proper social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media tour which was organised by OAF at THCC on Tuesday, Group Village Head (GVH) Tongozala commended OAF for the initiative.

"We are very happy with the initiative which Our Aim Foundation is doing here in Mchinji to help people prevent the outbreak of corona virus disease which is currently killing a lot of people across the world including in some African countries," Tongozala said.

She added that, people of Mchinji district are at risk of acquiring COVID-19 disease saying that the district shares boundary with Zambia which is one of the African countries that is currently struggling with the disease.

However, she said the measures which OAF has put in place would help people of Mchinji to easily avert obtaining the novel corona virus from Zambia.

Commenting on the same, GVH Nyavingwe said that as local leaders they are also working tirelessly in cementing measures aimed at preventing COVID-19 outbreak in Mchinji district.

"As leaders we are also working hard in strengthening measures of preventing the pandemic of corona virus.

"Currently we are advising the villagers to observe high levels of hygiene which include frequent hand washing and proper social distancing as we were informed by Our Aim Foundation and the Government of Malawi," he said.

In his remarks, OAF Chairman Shobi Jiwa said that his organisation is committed to assisting people in Mchinji to prevent COVID-19.

"Corona virus disease is highly spreading across the globe and many people are dying because of this disease, for this reason as an organisation we noted that Mchinji may be at risk of obtaining the disease as the district shares boundary with one of the affected countries, Zambia.

"Hence we thought it wise to show our commitment in preventing this disease here in Mchinji by intensifying the initiative aimed at helping people to prevent corona virus," Jiwa explained.

In his statement, Minister of Health, Jappie Mhango said that government through his ministry has adopted various measures to help in fighting against COVID-19 in the country which include; purchasing of testing kits as well as other detecting equipment for the disease.

Currently, Malawi has not reported any case of corona virus, according to the Minister