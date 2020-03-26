Rwanda: COVID-19 - Bankers Clarify on the Temporary Closure of Some Branches

The Rwanda Bankers Association and the Central Bank have clarified their stance on the temporary closure of some of their branches during the Coronavirus containment period.

According to an announcement issued Wednesday, March 25,202, the bankers agreed to reduce the number of branches open to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

The announcement was signed by the chairperson of the Rwanda Banker's Association, Robin Bairstow.

Good morning some confusion as to Banks closing. We are open for business. Banks with branches which overlap may decide to close overlapping branches. Today is business as usual across the country.

- Robin CEO I&M (@ceo_imbankrw) March 25, 2020

With most banks having multiple branches across the city, the decision will see operational branches reduced leaving some branches operational. This will consequently reduce the number of people in banking halls and physical contact.

With banks offering essential services, their operations remain critical even during the lockdown period to ensure there is liquidity among the public to acquire essential goods and services.

Each of the 14 local banks is expected to communicate to its clients which of their branches will remain open during the containment period.

The bankers urged the public to adopt and embrace cashless payment options among other digital banking services.