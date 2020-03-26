Tanzania: Mwalimu Bank Partners Airtel Tanzania to Promote Financial Inclusion

25 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania has today announced a partnership with Mwalimu Commercial Bank whereby now all teachers in the country will access their money directly from the bank using their Airtel Money accounts.

The director of Airtel Money services, Isaac Nchunda said that the move is aimed at promoting financial inclusion in the country.

'It is true that teachers form the highest number of civil servants in the country, from urban to rural areas. At the same, Airtel Tanzania has an extensive network covering the whole country. Our partnership today marks one of the important steps in promoting financial inclusion in the country. Teachers especially in rural areas will no longer have to spend the whole day travelling to the nearest bank branches to withdraw their salaries," said Nchunda.

According to him what the teachers need to do is just connect and activate their Mwalimu Bank Account number via Airtel Money and transfer money directly to their mobile money accounts.

"Bank service is among five pillars of focus which aims at making customers access their money to and from their bank accounts through Airtel Money wallets."

Speaking during the launch, the Commercial manager for Mwalimu Commercial Bank Plc, Mr Ombeni Kaale said the bank has allowed its teachers and other customere to take full control of the way they bank by designing a self-service channel with simple functionalities to make it easy to use and enable majority of Tanzanians who finds it difficult to visit branches to have access to bank's services at their conveniences.

Also Read

On a roll: The psychology behind toilet paper panic buy

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize: Who Will Win?

Uganda set to petition EAC over Kenya's milk blockade

"Everything we do every day is about increasing access to responsive and affordable financial services to our customers and bringing the highest standard of service. Our partnership with Airtel Tanzania is in line with the bank's mission of delivering cost effective and innovative financial solutions to our customers where they are located. 'We are currently living in a world where payments are processed every second and mobile money transactions are also on the increase. The control is in the hands of our customer, any time anywhere.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.