Tanzania: Mwalimu Bank Partners Airtel Tanzania to Promote Financial Inclusion

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania has today announced a partnership with Mwalimu Commercial Bank whereby now all teachers in the country will access their money directly from the bank using their Airtel Money accounts.

The director of Airtel Money services, Isaac Nchunda said that the move is aimed at promoting financial inclusion in the country.

'It is true that teachers form the highest number of civil servants in the country, from urban to rural areas. At the same, Airtel Tanzania has an extensive network covering the whole country. Our partnership today marks one of the important steps in promoting financial inclusion in the country. Teachers especially in rural areas will no longer have to spend the whole day travelling to the nearest bank branches to withdraw their salaries," said Nchunda.

According to him what the teachers need to do is just connect and activate their Mwalimu Bank Account number via Airtel Money and transfer money directly to their mobile money accounts.

"Bank service is among five pillars of focus which aims at making customers access their money to and from their bank accounts through Airtel Money wallets."

Speaking during the launch, the Commercial manager for Mwalimu Commercial Bank Plc, Mr Ombeni Kaale said the bank has allowed its teachers and other customere to take full control of the way they bank by designing a self-service channel with simple functionalities to make it easy to use and enable majority of Tanzanians who finds it difficult to visit branches to have access to bank's services at their conveniences.

"Everything we do every day is about increasing access to responsive and affordable financial services to our customers and bringing the highest standard of service. Our partnership with Airtel Tanzania is in line with the bank's mission of delivering cost effective and innovative financial solutions to our customers where they are located. 'We are currently living in a world where payments are processed every second and mobile money transactions are also on the increase. The control is in the hands of our customer, any time anywhere.