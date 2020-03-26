Tanzania: Three Charged Over Vandalizing Church Property in Mwanza

Misungwi — Three people have been arraigned for allegedly stealing properties at Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) on March 15, 2020.

Those, who were arraigned are Emanuel Marco (25), Edison Jonathan (23) and Ally Juma (23). They are accused of occasioning the Church Sh12.3 million loss.

Reading the charges before resident magistrate court, public attorney Ms Rosemary Salehe said the accused committed a crime, which is against Section 319 (a) and (e) of the penal code of 2002.

The accused refuted the charges and they were sent free on bail after they met the bail requirement. The accused were ordered to pay Sh15 million as well as having two sureties each. The case was adjourned to April 1, 2020.