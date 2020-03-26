Tanzania: Zanzibar Confirms Second Covid-19 Case

25 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Zanzibar has today confirmed a second Covid-19 case bringing the number of cases that have tested positive to two on the isles.

The announcement was made today March 25 by the Zanzibar Revolution Government minister of health Hamad Rashid Mohammed

He said the case is a female who is the wife of the first confirmed case adding that in three days time Zanzibar will close all entry and exit to the Island.

Both cases that have been proved in Zanzibar are so far imported cases of foreign nationals who came on the archipelago.

Last week Zanzibar through the ministry of tourism announced the banning of all international flights landing at the Sheik Abeid Amani Karume Airport.

In the announcement the authorities also ordered mandatory quarantine of those arriving on the Island at their own expenses.

