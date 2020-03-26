Rwanda: 12 Arrested for Consuming Illicit Brew, Using Shared Straws

25 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Twelve people in Ngoma, Kayonza, Gatsibo, Huye, Nyanza, Nyaruguru and Rutsiro districts were this week arrested by Police having been found with a combined 1,910 litres of assorted illicit drinks which they were distilling, selling and consuming.

The suspects were arrested in separate operations conducted by law enforcers in different parts of the country in line with fighting trafficking, distilling, selling and abusing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The operations were also part of the efforts by Police to enforce government measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

John Bosco Kabera, the Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police, told The New Times that the arrested were also found sharing traditional straws as they drank the brew.

Kabera reminded the public that such behaviour is dangerous, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which can also be spread through the shared materials.

Rwanda has so far confirmed 40 cases of people infected with COVID-19, a pandemic that is menacing many countries across the globe.

The government has since last week imposed a lockdown all over the country for two weeks as a measure to curb the spread of the virus. People are strongly advised not to leave their homes and also avoid big gatherings.

As part of the measures, schools, churches, among other gatherings were temporarily suspended.

