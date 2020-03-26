Zimbabwe: Expelled Zanu Storm Trooper Tsenengamu Apologies for Hurting Zimbabweans

26 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Controversial former Zanu PF youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has made a stunning apology to Zimbabweans for offences he committed during his time in the ruling party, which affected the lives of innocent citizens.

In a candid admission, the now expelled youthful politician said some of his crimes were unwarranted as he was "selfish, self-centred" back then.

"Looking back at my past, I strongly believe that it is a reality that cannot be wished away hence the decision to take personal responsibility and ask for your forgiveness and find peace with my past," he said.

Tsenengamu was expelled from Zanu PF last month by the Politburo. With another youth party colleague, Lewis Matutu, Tsenengamu held a press conference in Harare where they accused business moguls, Kuda Tagwirei, Tafadzwa Musarara and Billy Rautenbach of capturing the State and engaging in corrupt activities.

Matutu, who was Zanu PF youth league deputy secretary, was suspended from the party for one year for making the allegations.

"Today, I humble and submit myself before you all my fellow countrymen, especially those Zimbabweans whose activities, views and opinions I would not appreciate, tolerate or accept and all the Zimbabweans in general, to say *I AM SORRY* for all the negative things I ever said, did or caused on you and your loved ones in any way that you may remember or have experienced."

"It pains me to look back at my past and realise that so many a times I overlooked your happiness in an attempt to make myself happy, only to realise that my happiness lies in yours. I stand here to admit that a majority of times, I was selfish and self-centred and now feel ashamed of every negative thing I ever did, said or caused in my past."

"Personally, I have equally decided to take the conscious and deliberate decision to release my feelings of resentment, grudges, bitterness or vengeance towards those whom l felt offended me in any way in the past and I now feel relieved with my consciousness having been restored." as the ex-ZANU PF member added.

Zanu PF has in the past been accused of financially bankrolling its youth league members to cause terror against perceived opposition supporters across the country especially in rural and farming communities.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

