Angola: Covid - 19 - Hand Washing Systems Installed in Health Facilities

Huambo — The non-governmental organisation NGO "The Mentor Initiative" started Tuesday installing hand washing system in different hospitals of the central Huambo province, amid Covid-19.

Angop learned that the systems were installed in the main entrances of the Central Hospital of Huambo, the largest unit in the region, four hand washing systems.

The organisation's representative, Pablo Eulogio, spoke of his institution's plan to install the same systems at the health facilities such as Militar, Sanatório, Cambiote hospitals this week.

Princess Diana Physical Rehabilitation Center (Bomba Alta) and in the Maternal and Child Center of Mineira, will also benefit from hand washing system.

Pablo Eulogio said that the act of washing hands contributes to the reduction of diarrheal diseases and malnutrition by 44 percent and the improvement of personal hygiene.